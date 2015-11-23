6 things we just learned about 'Star Wars' from director J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams with a practical effects puppet you will see in 'The Force Awakens.'

One of the things fans love about the new films is the heavy focus on practical sets and practical puppets instead of CGI, something many believe the prequel films relied on too much.

'The big thing for me was, I was nervous about CG being the master we were serving,' he said. 'On this movie, we knew, ok, it's 'Star Wars,' there are going to be a lot of ships flying, there will a lot of things we couldn't possibly ever do, of course, physically. But we knew that there needed to be a standard that those shots were adhering to and we'd try to match. So, it was really important to me to shoot on film. We shot on Kodak film.'

When Abrams said that last bit, the crowd responded with a big, thunderous roar of applause.

'It was really important to me that we had, whereever we possibly could, we had actual, physical, tangible, real sets,' Abrams continued. 'I remember when I was a kid, at the same time you were watching that movie ('Star Wars'), I'm sure you felt this too, when you're watching those two droids walking across the desert of what was supposed to be Tatooine. We may have known it was Tunisia, but what we knew for sure when we were watching it was, it was real. And most films, and people often refer to 'Star Wars' as a science-fiction movie, and I think it's more of a fairytale, but when you look at that movie, it looks like, at least in my history at the time, no other adventure I'd seen before. Nothing else looked like that -- to have these two droids walking around in what was absolute real sea of sand was an extraordinary thing.'