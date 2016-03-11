'Star Wars' director J.J. Abrams explains why inclusivity is good for everybody

“The Force Awakens,” the third highest-grossing movie of all time, boasted a diverse cast led by a female hero.
Now, many people are asking whether the “Star Wars” movies will ever welcome a gay character. “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams said there’s no reason this couldn’t happen, and explained that Hollywood, and the rest of the world, is ready to see more inclusive casting in movies.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
