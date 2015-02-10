J.J. Abrams has received tons of emails harassing him about the new 'Star Wars' lightsaber

Disney/Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ will premiere a controversial three-pronged lightsaber.

When the first teaser trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiered in Nov., fans were torn over the appearance of a new three-pronged lightsaber.

Some loved it. Others hated it. (What was the point of those mini lightsabers on the side? Clearly, they’re not going to protect your hands.)

During a recent interview with Collider at the Visual Effects Society Awards, Abrams said he hasn’t been able to avoid the controversy either.

Collider J.J. Abrams says he has received tons of emails regarding the three-pronged lightsaber.

In fact, the “Star Wars: Episode VII” director says he has fielded a lot tons of emails and analysis both defending and arguing against the practicality and logistics of the new lightsaber.

“I will say that what has been funny … is since the lightsaber has come out, I cannot tell you how many contradictory emails I have received from people who have both defended it with unbelievably detailed graphics,” Abrams told Collider. “I’ve gotten things that are nuts. And I’ve gotten people who have shown how it will kill you and how it doesn’t make any sense.”

“It’s been the funniest thing to see the arguments that have developed over this thing,” added Abrams.

Perhaps, most famous was late-night host Stephen Colbert’s defensive graphic and accompanying explanation of the new lightsaber in Dec. claiming the three-pronged design in “perfect.”

Abrams added that the three-pronged lightsaber underwent a “number of conversations.”

“It was a sketch that became a whole thing,” said Abrams. “This was not done without a lot of conversation. It’s fun to see people have the conversation that we had, but in reverse.”

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is in theatres Dec. 18, 2015.

Watch the interview with Abrams via Collider below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

