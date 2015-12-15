'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' needs to make at least $1.5 billion to be successful, and J.J. Abrams is 'terrified'

From the outside, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” might seem like a slam dunk. But inside Disney, nerves are at an all-time high.

In a new report about the film on “60 Minutes,” Steven Spielberg says of director J.J. Abrams, “Oh J.J. is terrified. There’s a lot of pressure on J.J. to start paying Disney back for, you know, the franchise they bought from George Lucas.”

Disney bought “Star Wars” and Lucasfilm from George Lucas for $4 billion in 2012. “Force Awakens” is the company’s first movie in the franchise.

As the director hand-picked to lead the effort, J.J. Abrams is shouldering a lot of responsibility to please a fan base that is known to get vocal about its complaints.

According to “60 Minutes,” “Force Awakens” needs to make at least $1.5 billion at the box office in order to be considered a success on Wall Street. It’s hard to know exactly how this figure was determined, but with a filmmaking budget of $200 million, plus enormous marketing costs, and the investment in Lucas’ franchise, it’s not surprising that the goals are high.

“You just know that there will be people, no matter what you do, that will have issues with some aspect,” Abrams said on “60 Minutes.”

“You just know there is some number that is being thrown out there that will not be hit. You just know.”

Box-office analysts think Abrams will be just fine, though. Tracking for the film already suggests $2.5 billion in international box office.

You can watch the “60 Minutes” segment below:

