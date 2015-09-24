'Star Wars' just gave us our best look yet at the movie's new desert planet

The “Star Wars” Facebook page just surprised fans with an interactive video which gives us our first closeup of Jakku, the new desert planet which will be featured in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Words don’t really do it justice, but the video let’s you spin around and take a 360 degree view at your surroundings while the video continues playing.
Even if you’re not a “Star Wars” fan, you should check it out. It’s that cool.
Keep scrolling to take a tour of Jakku.
We'll learn more about the battle when EA's video game 'Star Wars: Battlefront' is out in November.
(image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/5603013f9dd7cc21008bc9cb-/star-wars-speeder.gif' alt='Star wars speeder' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/5603013f9dd7cc21008bc9cb-/star-wars-speeder.gif')
... but you can also move the camera from east to west and north to south to take in the planet's full scope.
(image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/5602e9b9bd86ef1f008bc823-/star%20wars%20jakku%20360.gif' alt='Star wars jakku 360' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/5602e9b9bd86ef1f008bc823-/star%20wars%20jakku%20360.gif')
(image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/560303409dd7cc1b008bcb0c-/star-wars-jakku-ship.gif' alt='Star wars jakku ship' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/560303409dd7cc1b008bcb0c-/star-wars-jakku-ship.gif')
They bring to mind the giant star destroyer seen in the second teaser for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'
By the time you reach the giant ship at the video's end, you won't be able to see everything that passed you by.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.