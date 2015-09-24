'Star Wars' just gave us our best look yet at the movie's new desert planet

Star Wars/Facebook The view from your new desert speedster. Hop right in!

The “Star Wars” Facebook page just surprised fans with an interactive video which gives us our first closeup of Jakku, the new desert planet which will be featured in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Words don’t really do it justice, but the video let’s you spin around and take a 360 degree view at your surroundings while the video continues playing.

Even if you’re not a “Star Wars” fan, you should check it out. It’s that cool.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Jakku.

