'Star Wars' just gave us our best look yet at the movie's new desert planet

Kirsten Acuna
Jakku star wars starshipStar Wars/FacebookThe view from your new desert speedster. Hop right in!

The “Star Wars” Facebook page just surprised fans with an interactive video which gives us our first closeup of Jakku, the new desert planet which will be featured in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Words don’t really do it justice, but the video let’s you spin around and take a 360 degree view at your surroundings while the video continues playing.

Even if you’re not a “Star Wars” fan, you should check it out. It’s that cool.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Jakku. 

 

 

 

 

Hop atop a desert speeder bike as you set off on a 56-second tour of the Battle of Jakku.

Star Wars

We'll learn more about the battle when EA's video game 'Star Wars: Battlefront' is out in November.

Not only can you look forward ...

(image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/5603013f9dd7cc21008bc9cb-/star-wars-speeder.gif' alt='Star wars speeder' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/5603013f9dd7cc21008bc9cb-/star-wars-speeder.gif')

... but you can also move the camera from east to west and north to south to take in the planet's full scope.

(image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/5602e9b9bd86ef1f008bc823-/star%20wars%20jakku%20360.gif' alt='Star wars jakku 360' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/5602e9b9bd86ef1f008bc823-/star%20wars%20jakku%20360.gif')

Don't forget to check the rear!

(image url='http://static.techinsider.io/image/560303409dd7cc1b008bcb0c-/star-wars-jakku-ship.gif' alt='Star wars jakku ship' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' nocrop='true' clear='true' jpg='http://static.techinsider.io/image/560303409dd7cc1b008bcb0c-/star-wars-jakku-ship.gif')

A bunch of ships are strewn across the planet's desert in pieces.

Star Wars/Facebook

Giant pieces of debris are scattered everywhere.

Star Wars/Facebook

We see a lot of starships entrenched in sand.

Star Wars/Facebook

They bring to mind the giant star destroyer seen in the second teaser for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'

Lucasfilm

You can check out the teaser here.

It's not looking so good for this guy.

Star Wars/Facebook

By the time you reach the giant ship at the video's end, you won't be able to see everything that passed you by.

Star Wars/Facebook

We noticed this guy hiding out in the background near the beginning of the clip.

Star Wars/Facebook

About halfway through the video you can spot a few ships flying overhead in the background.

Star Wars/Facebook

Did you notice the duo who fly up next to you?

Star Wars/Facebook

We're sure there are some Easter eggs or hints for 'The Force Awakens' hidden in here.

You can try it all out for yourself here.

