Star Wars isn't this year's most anticipated movie among teens

Teens just aren’t as interested in the new Star Wars movie as everyone else.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens comes second to the final instalment of the Hunger Games in a survey of the most anticipated movies for the teen demographic this year, according to a report by US investment bank Piper Jaffray.

Divergent: Allegiant – part 1 is third in the list.

The bi-annual survey of more than 9,000 teens, with an average age of 16, revealed that denim is coming back into fashion. The fabirc is “inflecting positively for the first Fall since 2010,” while accessories spending among females fell 4%.

In cosmetics, the trend is for big brands to cede ground to smaller shops. “Central to this shift is the rise of individuality over conforming to a crowd,” Piper Jaffray said.

The biggest brands for teens are Netflix, Nike and Amazon, with Amazon Prime membership up 4% in the second half of the year.

Nike dominates for clothing, with 27% citing it as the top brand for clothes and 50% for footwear. Netflix outstrips traditional cable TV by 38% to 29% in media consumption.

Here’s what that looks like:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.