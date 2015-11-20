Why the new 'Star Wars' won't be winning many awards

With the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” less than a month away, anticipation for the seventh instalment and seeing the original cast in the saga after a 32-year hiatus is at an all-time high.

And though box-office numbers are projected to be record-breaking, it’s unlikely that the J.J. Abrams-directed movie will compete for much awards consideration.

Disney did not enter “The Force Awakens” to be eligible for awards-season staples like the National Board of Review, the New York City Film Critics Circle, the Los Angeles Film Critics, or the Screen Actors Guild Awards, according to The Wrap.

The major reason why the movie will be largely absent this awards season is simple: Disney does not want any spoilers to come out.

To be considered for end-of-year awards, a film has to be sent to (or screened for) voters. And for a movie like “The Force Awakens,” that risks plot revelations too much (not to mention the likelihood of bootleg versions suddenly on the streets). In fact, rumours have swirled for a month that Disney will likely not have any advanced screenings of the movie for press (a source at the studio has confirmed to Business Insider that this is likely).

But historically, “Star Wars” movies haven’t meshed with Oscar season.

The Hollywood Reporter points out that while “Star Wars: A New Hope” earned 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Director, and Original Screenplay at the 50th Academy Awards, the other entries have won only a few Oscars (mostly for visual effects), and the three prequels didn’t take home any gold statues.

With the film having its world premiere on December 14 before a wide US release on Dec 18, it’s still possible the film could grab some Oscar nominations, as voting doesn’t close until January 8. But if history proves correct, it won’t be an impressive showing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.