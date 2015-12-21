'Star Wars' made over $500 million this weekend worldwide

We knew “Star Wars” would have a massive opening weekend, but we weren’t sure how big.

According to early reports, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” made an estimated $238 million opening weekend domestically.

Don’t be surprised if that number is bigger Monday morning.

That gives “Star Wars” the highest-grossing opening weekend by far. “Jurassic World” recently took the top spot back in June with $208.8 million.

Only three movies, including “Star Wars” have cracked the $200 million opening weekend. For comparison, here’s a quick look at the movies with the highest-grossing opening weekends:

1. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) — $238 million 2. “Jurassic World” (2015) — $208.8 million 3. “Marvel’s The Avengers” (2012) — $204.7 million 4. “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) — $191.3 million 5. “Iron Man 3” (2013) — $174.1 million

The film, which debuted in 4,134 theatres has broken multiple opening weekend box-office records. Thursday night showings, which began at 7 p.m. as opposed to midnight screenings, brought in $57 million. Previously, the record holder was 2011’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II” ($43.5 million). Friday, “Star Wars” made an estimated $120 million, making it the first movie to make $100 million in one day.

Worldwide, “The Force Awakens” has brought in $517 million. “Jurassic World” was the first movie to break $500 million in one weekend earlier this year.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is well on its way to becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The number to beat?

$2.7 billion, set by James Cameron’s “Avatar” in 2009.

