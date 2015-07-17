Harrison Ford has some advice for the new 'Star Wars' cast in his first on-camera interview since the accident

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” had a huge showing at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, like holding panels for fans and even throwing a free “Star Wars” themed concert. At the event, Harrison Ford spoke about how the franchise has changed his acting career, and how it will changes the lives of actors like Daisy Ridley.

Produced by Corey Protin. Video courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.