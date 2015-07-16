Here's the moment Harrison Ford surprised fans during the 'Star Wars' Comic-Con panel

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ had a huge showing at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, like holding panels for fans and even throwing a free ‘Star Wars’ themed concert.
Harrison Ford surprised everyone by showing up at a ‘Star Wars’ panel for the first time since his accident.
Produced by Corey Protin. Video Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures.
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.