Here's the moment Harrison Ford surprised fans during the 'Star Wars' Comic-Con panel

‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ had a huge showing at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, like holding panels for fans and even throwing a free ‘Star Wars’ themed concert.

Harrison Ford surprised everyone by showing up at a ‘Star Wars’ panel for the first time since his accident.

Produced by Corey Protin. Video Courtesy of Walt Disney Pictures.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.