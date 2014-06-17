Harrison Ford Is Reportedly Out Of 'Star Wars: Episode VII' For Weeks Due To Broken Ankle

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images 71-year-old Harrison Ford is recovering from an injury on set of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII.’

Harrison Ford was injured last week on set of “Star Wars: Episode VII,” and it looks like he may be sidelined from filming for a while.

The Mirror reports the 71-year-old actor has sustained a broken ankle that could leave him off set for 6-8 weeks.

Last week, it was reported a hydraulic door — most likely belonging to the Millennium Falcon — fell on the Ford, who is reprising his role as Han Solo in the sequel.

Ford’s absence on set is causing production to shift around what scenes are being filmed.

“The initial day or two after the accident it was hard to move things around but now we have had more time we can juggle things, bring some scenes forward and push others back,” a source told The Mirror. “There are lots of other actors in the movie so it is not a disaster. We are still confident the film can stay on schedule.”

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is set for a December 18, 2015 release.

We have reached out to Disney for comment.

