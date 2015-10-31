Harrison Ford asked to be killed off in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy

Harrison Ford is heading back to a galaxy far, far away in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” but he didn’t always plan to return to the franchise.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday evening, Ford, in a hot dog costume for Halloween, explained how he asked for his iconic Han Solo character to be killed off.

“I didn’t ask him [Lucas] to personally kill me off. I asked him to ask the writers to kill me off,” explained Ford.

George Lucas previously told Empire magazine Ford continuously asked to be killed off after his character was frozen in carbonite in the fifth movie, 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.”

“I said, “Harrison, I can’t kill you. I need you at the end of the next movie. There’s this love thing going on. But I’ll do the next best thing. I’ll put you in a slab of concrete and ship you off to Mars,” Lucas told the magazine.

Ford also admitted he wanted Solo to be killed off in the final film in 2010 to ABC News. Back then, he said he just didn’t find the character interesting.

“I thought he should have died in the last one just to give it some bottom,” said Ford. “George didn’t think there was any future in dead Han toys.”

This time around, Ford gave a different reasoning for wanting his character axed.

“I thought it would be good that the character … if he sacrificed himself in some noble way,” Ford told Kimmel.

Ford’s mention of a sacrifice brings to mind a scene in trailers fans are currently debating where it looks like a character may have been seriously injured in the film.



Some fans believe the person Rey’s crying over could be Han, who may have sacrificed himself for the greater good.

Ford’s interview was part of a larger segment in which the actor briefly discussed “The Force Awakens,” but told Kimmel he wouldn’t drop any new details because he wants the audience to experience the film when it debuts.

“What is there to say and why would you want to say anything?” Ford asked Kimmel.

ABC Harrison Ford tells Jimmy Kimmel he’s not giving away any ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ spoilers.

Instead, Ford promised, the movie is really, really good.

“J.J. [Abrams] has made an incredible movie,” said Ford. “You will not be disappointed at all. I promise you.”

You can watch Ford talk about “Star Wars” in his hot dog costume below:

