This 26-year-old actor was just cast as the young Han Solo in a 'Star Wars' spinoff

Disney has finally found its young Han Solo!

Deadline reports 26-year-old Alden Ehrenreich (“Hail Caesar!”) will play the gunslinging smuggler in one of the planned “Star Wars” spin-off movies. According to Deadline, the actor is currently negotiating the deal.

Ehrenreich will take on the mantle from Harrison Ford as a young Solo before he was part of the Rebel alliance.

Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote the original “Star Wars” trilogy, will serve as an executive producer.

The untitled Han Solo film is set for a May 25, 2018 release right now, and will be directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (“The Lego Movie”, “Jump Street” franchise). Yeah, this should be a fun one.

