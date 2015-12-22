30 gifts for the ultimate 'Star Wars' fan

With “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in theatres December, everyone will be heading to a galaxy far, far away for their holiday shopping.
We’ve tried out the toys kids will want and searched for the gifts you’ll be looking for.
Whether you’re buying for a young padawan or a Jedi Master, here are some of the most-wanted items on any “Star Wars” fan’s wishlist.
The breakout character from 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' so far has been the adorable new ball droid BB-8. Sphero's miniature version of the droid, which you can control through an app on your phone or tablet, allows you to take a piece of the film home.
BB-8's a speedy little guy, going up to 5 mph and is incredibly reactive with real noises from the movie. It's a bit on the pricey side, but no collector or adult fan will be disappointed. The best part? No batteries are required. Place him on the charging base included and he's good to go.
Price: $150
If you're looking for something more suitable for a kid check out Hasbro's remote-controlled BB-8, exclusively at Target.
It doesn't move anywhere as fast as Sphero's toy and requires a total of six batteries (four AA/two AAA), which aren't included. However, it's more than double the size of Sphero's ball droid at over 7 inches tall so it's less likely to get caught under the couch or caught in tiny nooks. The remote also allows for easier control for young children.
Price: $74.99
If you don't want your own droid, maybe you want a Wookiee. This 9-inch tall stuffed Chewbacca talks and growls when you squeeze him.
Price: starts at $21.65
If there's one game you check out for the holidays make it 'Star Wars: Battlefront.'
As my colleague Ben Gilbert has said, not only do the graphics make you feel like you're right inside your favourite 'Star Wars' setting, but you can also play with up to 40 other gamers at the same time online.
Price: Starts at $60
Sony is releasing a Darth Vader PlayStation 4 you can get along with 'Battlefront.' However, maybe you already have a PS4 and you just want to get your hands on the cool controller. No problem. Walmart is selling the wireless Darth Vader DualShock 4 controller by itself.
Price: $64.96
Catch up on all six movies -- or skip episode one and watch the collection in the machete order -- before seeing 'The Force Awakens' in December.
Price: $90
You have the toys and the games, but the ultimate 'Star Wars' fan has some cool decor, too. Head to Hoth with these homemade posters inspired by 'Empire Strikes Back.'
Price: $43
No collection is complete without a few 'Star Wars' Black Series action figures. That is, if you're able to find them. The incredibly-detailed action figures have been flying off store shelves as soon as they're in stock.
Price: $19.99
Who wouldn't want to fly their own Millennium Falcon? Air Hogs' drone puts you in the driver's seat of the most popular ship in the 'Star Wars' galaxy. I've seen this both at Comic Con and at a toy fair and it was a hit with crowds as it zoomed by unsuspecting passersby.
Price: $99.99
Out of all the new Lego sets unveiled for 'The Force Awakens,' the 1,329-piece Millennium Falcon set is one of the coolest. The entire ship opens up to recreate scenes from the movie. It also comes with two shootable darts.
Plus you get a silver fox Han Solo mini figure and a little BB-8 droid.
Price: $149.99
Admit it. From the moment you saw Kylo Ren's three-pronged lightsaber in 'The Force Awakens' trailer, you couldn't wait to get your hands on one.
Hasbro's Black Series of FX lightsabers is as close as you'll get to the real thing. I've tried it out and you definitely get your money's worth. It's weighted and has an incredible amount of detail in both the sound and look. If you're a lightsaber collector, you'll want to add this to your collection.
Price: $200
In a perfect world, we'd all buy the $200 lightsaber, but if you're looking for something a bit more affordable, and for a child, I'd suggest Hasbro's deluxe electronic lightsaber which also lights up and makes sounds.
Price: $30
If you're a fan of the classic Bop-It game which tests your reflexes by commanding you to quickly pull, twist, and bop a toy, you're sure to like this 'Star Wars' version substitutes the original version with a miniature R2-D2.
Twist R2's head, pull down on his legs, or bop his head as C-3PO dishes out commands.
Price: $14.99
Maybe being a Jedi isn't your thing. In that case, this is the Nerf gun you've been looking for. Despite a bulky cartridge clip to load the dozen darts that come with the First Order Stormtrooper blaster, the Nerf recreation easily shoots the soft darts up to 65 feet.
Price: $40
Forget everything you know about the classic property-trading game. The new 'Star Wars' edition is a faster-paced version meant to last 30 minutes so you're not sitting playing Monopoly for hours on end. The game pits two members of the Empire (Kylo Ren and Darth Vader) against two resistance fighters (Finn and Luke Skywalker).
Among the changes are fewer dollar bills and a game-changing Bounty Hunter space which allows you to swoop up ANY property (purchased or unpurchased) for free. Play ends when each property is purchased.
Price: $24.99
Just like the classic game, think of the name of a 'Star Wars' character, place, or object to try and stump the holocron as it asks you for clues to guess what you're thinking. If it can't in 20 questions or less, you win. 'Star Wars' fans helped to come up with the questions to the Uncle Milton game.
Price: $19.99
There were so many puns when 'The Force Awakens' name was first revealed, so it shouldn't be a surprise that there would be a coffee mug getting in on the joke, too.
This sly mug featuring villain Kylo Ren says 'The Force Awakens' on the outside while cleverly adding 'caffeine does, too' on the inside.
Price: $12.95
Never has the popular meme 'Come to the dark side. We have cookies' made more sense. Don't keep your sweets in a regular cookie container when you can put them in a giant Death Star jar.
Price: $30
How about a side of evil toast to go with your Death Star waffles? Pangea's Vader toaster will brand your toast, frozen pancakes, and English muffins with the famous Star Wars logo.
Price: $50
You can find anything 'Star Wars' branded. Look no further than these R2-D2 and Darth Vader humidifiers from Emson which are ultra quiet and last over 24 hours. A dial lets you control how much mist comes out at once. The R2-D2 humidifier on the left holds a gallon of water while Vader can hold two litres. There are four designs in total.
Sorry. The mist doesn't come from Vader's mask.
Prices: $39.99-$99.99
These tiny 'Star Wars' plushies are only a few inches tall and make the perfect stocking stuffers. And how cute is that R2-D2 with reindeer antlers?
Price: $6.95
Not only will R2-D2 help charge your electronic devices, but the wall charger gives you two USB ports to charge even more items at once. He also lights up when he's plugged in.
Price: $20.99
Carry all your files on a 'Star Wars'-themed flash drive. Mimico has 13 different character designs from Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker to Admiral Ackbar and Darth Maul ranging from 8 gb to 64 gb of storage space.
Price: $15.99-$55.99
Show your allegiance to the dark side with a beautifully-designed 'Star Wars'-themed decal from Decal Ontop available for the Macbook Air, Pro, and Retina.
Price: $9.99
Need some reading material? Check out some of the new 'Star Wars' comics Marvel and Disney have been releasing. I recommend 'Journey to the Force Awakens' to help fill in some gaps since 'Return of the Jedi' or the 'Vader Down' series.
Price: $3.99 each
Who said 'Star Wars' clothes were just for guys? You can't rule the galaxy without Vader. This pajama set comes with microfleece pants and a cotton top. There are four different prints to choose from.
Price: $29.99
