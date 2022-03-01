I visited the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney World. Here are 8 little-known facts I learned.

The hotel took six years to complete, and there’s a detailed story behind it.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is finally open at Disney World , and the two-day, two-night immersive experience is far more than a hotel.

Some Disney fans have scoffed at the price — starting at just under $5,000 for the stay — but I wanted to find out more, so I spoke with some of the team members from Walt Disney Imagineering.

According to Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering, the project took six and a half years to build.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was created alongside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Hollywood Studios, and the storylines and new characters introduced in both the theme-park land and the hotel are supposed to be set between “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“We knew we were developing the stories to intersect. We wanted to build characters that could stand up to some of those iconic ‘Star Wars’ characters that you know, and will also be characters that you can really feel like you could access,” said Wendy Anderson, executive creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering.