These YouTubers will be the first to show the new 'Star Wars' toys off to the world

In honour of the new “Star Wars” movies coming out over the next several years, a new series of “Star Wars” toys are being released in stores on September 4, a day that is being called Force Friday.
While Disney has been keeping the toys, for the most part, under lock and key, fans will be able to get a sneak peek at some of the new products that will be in stores starting September 2.
Disney announced Wednesday it will host live toy unboxings from 15 cities worldwide over the course of 18 hours on the “Star Wars” YouTube channel.
A mix of popular toy unboxers, gamers, and “Star Wars” fans from Maker Studios, the company which Disney purchased in 2014, will host the unboxing sessions beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT in Sydney, Australia 9/2 before ending in San Francisco, USA 9/3 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.
Disney hasn’t announced which toys fans will get to see yet.
For now, check out the lucky YouTubers who will be unveiling the new “Star Wars” toys to the world.
Vlogging family 'Bratayley' will kick off the unboxing in Sydney, Australia at 5:45 p.m. EDT on September 2.
Starring three American siblings, Annie, Haley, and Caleb, the Braytayley YouTube channel has gained over 1 million subscribers since joining the platform in 2010. The family regularly posts videos of their day to day lives, including the girls practicing gymnastics and all kinds of fun antics, like this 'Whip Cream Fight.' Past unboxing videos have included 'Disney Mystery Minis,' toys from 2013 animated film 'Legends of Oz,' and the 'American Girl Doll of the Year.'
This 18-year-old YouTuber lives in Tokyo and started sharing gaming videos in 2012. Since then, he's gained over 500,000 subscribers and his videos have been collectively viewed over 83 million times. Some of Einshine's most popular uploads include a Minecraft music video and prank call to a fellow Minecraft YouTuber.
'I am a huge child at heart,'explains YouTuber Dollastic in the description of her toy-devoted channel. With over 30 million video views, it seems like she's found a few others who enjoy playing with toys just as much as she does. She regularly posts unboxing videos, like this 'Disney Mystery Minis' video, so we're excited to see what Dollastic will be opening before Force Friday.
Dante Basco will be unboxing his 'Star Wars' toy in Hong Kong at 12:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 3.
You might remember YouTuber Dante Basco from his role as Rufio the Lost Boy in 1991 film 'Hook' starring Robin Williams. Today, Basco vlogs on YouTube, including spoken-word poetry and his comedy web-series 'Rufio Show,' which features Basco, speaking and singing through a Rufio puppet, updating his fans on life after Never Never Land.
Like fellow YouTuber Einshine, AyPierre runs a channel devoted to Minecraft and other video games. He has been posting videos since 2007 and garnered a following that is over 1 million strong. To get a better sense of what this gamer is all about, check out his introductory video on YouTube, 'Bienvenue chez Aypierre !' Heads up, the channel is entirely in French, so you might need a friend, or droid, to translate.
This popular Spanish YouTuber has been posting videos since 2011 and he's already topped four million followers. Alex is no stranger to unboxing videos and he looks like a pretty big 'Star Wars' fan too. He rocked a 'Star Wars' shirt in a recent video where he told his fans 50 fun facts about himself.
Next, YouTube star Reyst will be opening his toy from Berlin, Germany, at 6:00 a.m. EDT on September 3.
German YouTuber Anton, known online as Reyst, has racked up over 19 million video views for his entertaining gaming videos and vlogs like his '#AdventureTour' series. Be sure to check out his coverage of the 2015 'Star Wars' Convention in Anaheim, California to get ready for Force Friday.
If you're a fan of gaming or dinosaurs, GamingBeaver could be the YouTube channel for you. Since joining the platform in January 2014, the channel has reached over 100 million video views and produces at least two new videos every day. Watch this 'Jurassic World' toy unboxing and this montage of some of the Gaming Beaver's funniest moments to get a better sense of what's in store as a member of 'Beaver Nation.'
This 20-year-old YouTuber has over a million channel subscribers and her videos have been viewed more than 100 million times. She vlogs regularly on a range of topics, including product unboxings, 'Minecraft,'and even cooking videos.
Even though he's only 9, EvanTubeHD's channel has over 1 billion video views, making it one of most watched of any of the YouTubers who will be unboxing for Force Friday. With a little help from his dad, the channel is the place to find 'fun family-friendly YouTube content,' the YouTuber writes in his bio. Popular video topics include 'Angry Birds,' LEGOs,' and the ever popular, 'Minecraft.' Check out Evan showing off a LEGO 'Star Wars' set.
Martin Glaude AKA YouTuber Quill18 vlogs while he, 'conquers his foes in strategy and simulation games, like 'Civilisation,' 'Europa Universalis,' 'SimCity,' and 'Dwarf Fortress.'' Check out his popular video game tutorial for 'Dota 2,' to get a better sense of his channel.
With over 1.5 billion video views, HobbyKidsTV is a channel devoted to all things toy. The family-run channel is best known for their surprise egg videos, where the 'Hobby Kids' open dozens of toys wrapped up in giant fabric eggs. After the videos, many of the toys are donated to local charities, according to the channel's description. For a little 'Star Wars' action, check out this 'Lego Star Wars PlankTON Prison! MTT 75058 Toy Review.'
Watch ExpCaseros unboxing their Force Friday toy in Mexcio City, Mexico, at 10:30 a.m. EDT on September 3.
Check out the ExpCaseros channel, run by Spanish YouTubers Natalia and Mayden, for new videos every Tuesday and Thursday. The most popular videos on the Spanish channel include this life hack video and a failed attempt to charge a cell-phone with an apple.
And finally, Chris Pirillo will wrap things up from San Francisco, California at 11:00 a.m. EDT on September 3.
Pirillo is a tech vlogger who has three different YouTube channels. On his main channel, Pirillo uploads the 'Chris Pirillo's Universe' video series, which he describes as a 'geek variety show.' His videos have racked up over 100 million views on YouTube.
Check out this 'Star Wars Mystery Unboxing Video' to get a sense of what to expect from Pirillo before Force Friday.
