These YouTubers will be the first to show the new 'Star Wars' toys off to the world

YouTube EvanTubeHD will be among those hosting unboxing sessions of new ‘Star Wars’ toys. Here he is playing with some Angry Birds ‘Star Wars’ toys.

In honour of the new “Star Wars” movies coming out over the next several years, a new series of “Star Wars” toys are being released in stores on September 4, a day that is being called Force Friday.

While Disney has been keeping the toys, for the most part, under lock and key, fans will be able to get a sneak peek at some of the new products that will be in stores starting September 2.

Disney announced Wednesday it will host live toy unboxings from 15 cities worldwide over the course of 18 hours on the “Star Wars” YouTube channel.

A mix of popular toy unboxers, gamers, and “Star Wars” fans from Maker Studios, the company which Disney purchased in 2014, will host the unboxing sessions beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT in Sydney, Australia 9/2 before ending in San Francisco, USA 9/3 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Disney hasn’t announced which toys fans will get to see yet.

For now, check out the lucky YouTubers who will be unveiling the new “Star Wars” toys to the world.

