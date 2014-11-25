The 'Star Wars: Episode VII' Trailer Will Be In Select Theatres Friday -- Here's Where To See It

Disney You can catch the first trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ over the holiday weekend at select theatres.

Disney has big plans for the big reveal of the first “Star Wars: Episode VII” trailer.

The trailer for the anticipated return of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) on screen will debut in select Regal theatres nationwide Friday through Sunday.

Regal Entertainment Group issued a release with the names of nine theatres playing the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailer. It will premiere in front of every movie.

Here’s the full list below:

California

Irvine: Edwards Irvine Spectrum 22 & IMAX

San Diego: Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX

Georgia

Atlanta: Regal Atlantic Station Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX

Illinois

Chicago: Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX

New York

New York City: Regal Union Square Stadium 14

Pennsylvania

Warrington: Regal Warrington Crossing Stadium 22 & IMAX

Tennessee

Knoxville: Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX

Texas

Houston: Edwards Houston Marq’E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX

Washington

Seattle: Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX

There is no word yet if other theatre chains plan to preview the film as well. We’ll update this post if we hear about more locations.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is being directed by J.J. Abrams and will be released in theatres December 18, 2015.

