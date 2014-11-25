The 'Star Wars: Episode VII' Trailer Will Be In Select Theatres Friday -- Here's Where To See It

Disney has big plans for the big reveal of the first “Star Wars: Episode VII” trailer.
The trailer for the anticipated return of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) on screen will debut in select Regal theatres nationwide Friday through Sunday.
Regal Entertainment Group issued a release with the names of nine theatres playing the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailer. It will premiere in front of every movie.
We first noticed this on The Hollywood Reporter.
Here’s the full list below:
California
Irvine: Edwards Irvine Spectrum 22 & IMAX
San Diego: Edwards Mira Mesa Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX
Georgia
Atlanta: Regal Atlantic Station Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX
Illinois
Chicago: Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX
New York
New York City: Regal Union Square Stadium 14
Pennsylvania
Warrington: Regal Warrington Crossing Stadium 22 & IMAX
Tennessee
Knoxville: Regal Pinnacle Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX
Texas
Houston: Edwards Houston Marq’E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX
Washington
Seattle: Regal Thornton Place Stadium 14 & IMAX
There is no word yet if other theatre chains plan to preview the film as well. We’ll update this post if we hear about more locations.
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is being directed by J.J. Abrams and will be released in theatres December 18, 2015.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.