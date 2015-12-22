A 'Star Wars' star snuck into showings of 'The Force Awakens,' and fans flipped out

John Boyega broke out as Finn, a Stormtrooper who abandons the dark side, in “The Force Awakens.” Thanks to the film’s huge opening weekend, Boyega is on his way to becoming one of the biggest stars in the world.

Despite this, the self-proclaimed “Star Wars” fan decided to surprise fans who went out to see “The Force Awakens” during the film’s opening weekend.

He stopped by showings in New York and London, shocking fans and earning rapturous applause.

Boyega posted all of the videos on his Instagram.

“The Force Awakens” is now playing in theatres.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

