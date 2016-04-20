'Star Wars' Episode VIII is going to be completely unlike 'Force Awakens' according to stars

After the bulletproof success of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” you might think Disney would do everything to keep things just as they are. But the sequel, “Episode VIII,” is already shaping up to be a much different beast.

At least that’s what the stars are saying. The next film in the main “Star Wars” timeline, now in production, is being written and directed by Rian Johnson, best known for “Looper.”

John Boyega (who plays Finn) already revealed Johnson’s “Star Wars” is “much darker.” Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) says he’s a “different” temperature from “Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams.

Now Oscar Isaac has opened up a bit more about what’s different in the “Force Awakens” follow-up.

“Rian is definitely going to places and investigating things that haven’t really been done in the ‘Star Wars’ universe,” Isaac told the Los Angeles Times. “For me, it’s so fun getting to explore different things that I wouldn’t have expected in this universe.”

He added that “in some ways it feels like we’re making an independent film.” Isaac is known for his work in the indie world like “Ex Machina” and “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

“Certain things we get to play with — this kind of intimacy that we get to find — it’s special. It’s been really fun,” Isaac said.

The best hint about what to expect in the “Force Awakens” sequel from Rian Johnson, however, comes from writer Lawrence Kasdan, who worked on “Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi,” and “Force Awakens.”

“Rian Johnson is a friend of mine — he’s going to make some weird thing,” Kasdan told the LA Times. “If you’ve seen Rian’s work, you know it’s not going be like anything that’s ever been in ‘Star Wars.'”

Hopefully Disney is ready for another kind of Force in the universe.

