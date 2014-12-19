The New 'Star Wars' Movie Comes Out One Year From Today

Disney BB-8, a new droid in The Force Awakens.

The first movie in the next Star Wars Trilogy, “The Force Awakens,” premieres December 18, 2015.

That’s one year from today.

So far, we know very little about what will happen in the movie beyond who’s in the cast and some of the new characters’ names. Disney released a teaser trailer last month, but it only gave us some minor clues about the plot. (And even then, we’re mostly speculating.)

Here’s a quick, high-level view of what to expect. Don’t worry. No spoilers.

It Takes Place About 30 Years After “Return Of The Jedi”

The new trilogy is a sequel to the original Star Wars trilogy from the ’70s and ’80s. That was the story about how Luke Skywalker became a Jedi and defeated the evil Empire. Now we’ll find out what happens after the death of Darth Vader and the Emperor.

Most Of The Classic Characters Are Returning

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and several other characters from the original trilogy will return for the new trilogy.

But There Are Some New Faces Too

It seems like the new trilogy will focus around a cast of new main characters. Disney already shared their names.

This is Finn.

This is Rey.

And this is the villain, Kylo Ren.

We don’t know anything else about these characters beyond what you see in the teaser trailer.

Now Watch The Teaser Trailer

