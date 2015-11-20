Here's how you can see 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and meet the cast before anyone else

The only thing better than going to a midnight showing of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is being one of the first to see the movie — with the film’s entire cast.

Thursday, online fundraiser Omaze launched a new campaign with Disney and Lucasfilm to give two lucky fans the chance to head to the US and UK premieres of the new movie.

Harrison Ford made the announcement in a video surprising fans.

The two grand prize winners will not only head to the premieres, but they will also walk the red carpet, meet the cast of “The Force Awakens,” and get to head to the film’s after-party.

They will also get to bring along three extra friends.

For a chance to head to the premiere, fans are asked to donate as little as $US10 through Omaze to support Star Wars: Force for Change, an initiative launched in 2014 by Disney and Lucasfilm to help find solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.

Money raised from the event will benefit one of 15 different causes selected by the cast and crew: Africa Cancer Foundation (Lupita Nyong’o), Arts in the Armed Forces (Adam Driver), Barnardo’s UK (Andy Serkis), Central London Samaritans (Anthony Daniels), Damilola Taylor Trust (John Boyega), fStop (Harrison Ford), Feeding America (Mark Hamill), Make-A-Wish (Peter Mayhew), Malala Fund (J.J. Abrams), PACER (Carrie Fisher), Phab (Daisy Ridley), St. Francis Hospice, Raheny (Domhnall Gleeson), The Circle (Gwendoline Christie), UNICEF (Kathleen Kennedy), and Union of Concerned Scientists (Oscar Isaac).

Omaze’s last “Star Wars” campaign, which allowed a lucky fan to be an extra in “The Force Awakens,” was a huge success raising over $US4.2 million for United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Innovation Labs.

“It once again speaks to how innovative Disney and Bad Robot [director J.J. Abrams’ production company] are,” Omaze co-founder Ryan Cummins told Tech Insider. “They’re really taking a moment where there’s so much awareness around ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ — probably the biggest film release ever — the fact that amid all of that [they’re] taking the time to make sure that this raises money for 15 really remarkable causes speaks to how creative and innovative they both are.”

The amount you donate corresponds to how many entries you will have in the contest.

Every donation level comes with a “Star Wars” treat for fans ranging from Millennium Falcon artwork to newly-designed “The Force Awakens” T-shirts.

Courtesy of Omaze If you donate $US100, you’ll be able to get one of four ‘Star Wars: The Force Awaken’ T-shirts.

The contest runs through December 4 11:59 PST.

Enter for a chance to win HERE.

