Here's how the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' logo looks like in other countries

Ian Phillips
The Force Awakens' villain, Kylo RenLucasfilm

When “Star Wars: Episode VII” opens in theatres this December, it won’t just be a big hit in the US.

It will be a huge, global phenomenon.

The film is expected to shatter box-office records currently held by “Avatar” and “Titanic.” Analyst estimates have ranged from $US1.2 billion – $US1.75 billion globally, and still, that may not be enough.

While US audiences know the film as “The Force Awakens,” fans around the globe will know the next “Star Wars” by many different names.

Take a look at how fans around the world refer to “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

First, here's what the logo for 'The Force Awakens' looks like in English.

Disney/LucasFilm

In France, they call it 'Le Reveil De La Force.'

Disney/LucasFilm

This is what it goes by in Russia.

Disney/LucasFilm

In Spain it's known as 'El Despertar De La Fuerza.'

Disney/LucasFilm

The Portuguese translation is 'O Despertar Da Força'

Disney/LucasFilm

In Italy, 'The Force Awakens' is known as 'Il Risveglio Della Forza.'

Lucasfilm/Disney

This is what everybody in Thailand sees.

LucasFilm via YouTube

In Germany, 'The Force Awakens' goes by 'Das Erwachen Der Macht.'

LucasFilm via YouTube

In Czech Republic, it's called 'Síla Se Probouzí.'

LucasFilm via YouTube

In Poland, 'The Force Awakens' has an especially long title. It goes by 'Gwiezdne wojny: Czesc VII - Przebudzenie Mocy.'

LucasFilm via YouTube

In Hungary, 'The Force Awakens' goes by 'Az Ebredő Erő.'

Disney/Lucasfilm

The full title of the movie in Turkey is 'Yildiz Savaslari: Bölüm VII - Güç Uyaniyor.'

Disney/Lucasfilm

And here's how South Korea sees 'Star Wars.'

Disney/LucasFilm via YouTube

The recent Korean trailer included this unique logo as well as a brand new shot from the film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.