Here's how the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' logo looks like in other countries

When “Star Wars: Episode VII” opens in theatres this December, it won’t just be a big hit in the US.
It will be a huge, global phenomenon.
The film is expected to shatter box-office records currently held by “Avatar” and “Titanic.” Analyst estimates have ranged from $US1.2 billion – $US1.75 billion globally, and still, that may not be enough.
While US audiences know the film as “The Force Awakens,” fans around the globe will know the next “Star Wars” by many different names.
Take a look at how fans around the world refer to “Star Wars: Episode VII.”
In Poland, 'The Force Awakens' has an especially long title. It goes by 'Gwiezdne wojny: Czesc VII - Przebudzenie Mocy.'
The recent Korean trailer included this unique logo as well as a brand new shot from the film.
