Korea got a different 'Star Wars' trailer and fans are talking about its 'new Emperor'

If you’re looking for even a quick glimpse at some new footage from the upcoming “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” you’ll want to watch the latest TV spot running in Korea:

It’s basically a mashup of the two teaser trailers that have already been released, but the opening shot is new.

If you’re worried about spoilers or even speculation about the next movie, stop reading now.

The new shot shows some shadowy figures standing over an army of storm troopers in a Nazi-like rally:

It’s the rear angle from this shot, which we saw in the last “Force Awakens” trailer:

The big question? Who’s the person in the dark cloak standing in the front?

According to materials shared by Lucasfilm and Disney about the new film, “The Force Awakens” takes place about 30 years after “Return of the Jedi.” Even though the Rebels appeared to defeat the Empire in “Return of the Jedi,” remnants of the Empire continued to thrive in parts of the galaxy. Those remnants will be called The First Order in the next movie.

Early rumours suggest The First Order is run by a guy called Supreme Leader Snoke, which many believe will be played by Andy Serkis. It’s already been confirmed that Serkis will be in “The Force Awakens,” but it hasn’t been officially announced who he’ll play.

If the rumours are true, Serkis will play the role of the new emperor and use Kylo Ren, a new Sith lord we saw in the teaser trailers, as his henchman. It’d be very similar to the dynamic in the original trilogy between Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader.

Finally, the new shot also gives us our first look at a new kind of Imperial walker:

They’re the next generation of Imperial walkers from the original movies:

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres December 18.

