Every piece of new footage from the latest 'Star Wars' trailer explained

Disney/LucasfilmRey, Finn, and BB-8 in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’
Disney and Lucasfilm surprised “Star Wars” fans Friday with a new Japanese trailer for “The Force Awakens.”
The trailer appeared on Disney Japan’s YouTube page and contains a lot of new footage and dialogue.
Did you notice everything? First, check out the trailer here if you haven’t seen it.
All right, let’s get right to it!
Warning: There are potential spoilers ahead.
The trailer opens with someone, who is probably Rey (Daisy Ridley) or another scavenger, about to enter an old starship.
If you've been watching all of the trailers, the scene looks like it comes right before this one, where we see someone who appears to be Rey in her scavenger gear.
Disney/LucasfilmThis is one of the first shots from last month's official 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' trailer.
And there's Finn (John Boyega)! We know from the earliest teaser trailer Finn first appeared in a stormtrooper suit in Jakku. After a quick wardrobe change, it looks like he'll stumble upon the two.
Disney/Lucasfilm
We know from other trailers that the new group of villains, called the First Order, are chasing after the trio in the desert.
Disney/Lucasfilm
BB-8 runs off from the two, lighting up and making a lot of new noises. It looks like the droid spotted something.
Disney/Lucasfilm
However, I'm betting that just like in the original trilogy, the stormtroopers are searching for a droid who has some secret intel.
Disney/Lucasfilm
We see a few new shots of Kylo's three-pronged lightsaber. Here it is as it starts to turn on. Check out the hilt.
We also see another quick image of Kylo with a group of other masked figures. These may be the Knights of Ren, an organisation which uses Ren as their surnames.
Disney/Lucasfilm
We then know that Rey and Finn somehow end up safely on the Millennium Falcon. Here are two new shots of them after they board.
It looks like they didn't have much time to talk on Jakku because we see the two introduce themselves to each other.
As Rey asks about stories she has heard, from presumably the past 30 years or more, we cut to a few scenes with some familiar faces. Here's an older Princess Leia.
Disney/Lucasfilm
And here she is again with new character Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). But the focus is on C-3P0 with a new red arm. We're not sure how he ended up with that, yet.
Disney/Lucasfilm
Some of these other new scenes don't really fit anywhere. There's a shot of Rey running to pick up her staff.
Disney/Lucasfilm
However, the part of the trailer that will have everyone talking is this scene in which Kylo Ren has Rey at the mercy of his crossguard lightsaber.
Disney/Lucasfilm
We then get a new piece of dialogue over this controversial image. Who is Rey seen crying over? Is it Finn? Han? A voiceover tells us, 'Hope is not lost today. It is found.'
Lucasfilm
And that's everything! Here's the Japanese logo for the film. 'The Force Awakens' will be in theatres December 18.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.