Every piece of new footage from the latest 'Star Wars' trailer explained

Disney/Lucasfilm Rey, Finn, and BB-8 in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

Disney and Lucasfilm surprised “Star Wars” fans Friday with a new Japanese trailer for “The Force Awakens.”

The trailer appeared on Disney Japan’s YouTube page and contains a lot of new footage and dialogue.

Did you notice everything? First, check out the trailer here if you haven’t seen it.

All right, let’s get right to it!

Warning: There are potential spoilers ahead.

The trailer opens with someone, who is probably Rey (Daisy Ridley) or another scavenger, about to enter an old starship. Disney/Lucasfilm If you've been watching all of the trailers, the scene looks like it comes right before this one, where we see someone who appears to be Rey in her scavenger gear. Disney/Lucasfilm This is one of the first shots from last month's official 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' trailer. Here we see Rey and BB-8's first meeting. Rey asks the droid where it comes from. Disney/Lucasfilm From previous images, it looks like Rey will save the new droid from a Jakku scavenger. Lucasfilm Take note of the discarded net on the desert ground. Disney/Lucasfilm Rey takes the little rolling droid along with her through the desert. Disney/Lucasfilm And there's Finn (John Boyega)! We know from the earliest teaser trailer Finn first appeared in a stormtrooper suit in Jakku. After a quick wardrobe change, it looks like he'll stumble upon the two. Disney/Lucasfilm We know from other trailers that the new group of villains, called the First Order, are chasing after the trio in the desert. Disney/Lucasfilm BB-8 runs off from the two, lighting up and making a lot of new noises. It looks like the droid spotted something. Disney/Lucasfilm What does the little droid see? Disney/Lucasfilm A bunch of TIE fighters over what might be the Jakku horizon. Disney/Lucasfilm We then see a lot of destruction, on what may be the same planet, by the First Order. Disney/Lucasfilm In a shot previously seen, Captain Phasma appears to be there. Disney/Lucasfilm As is the mysterious Kylo Ren. Lucasfilm It's not clear what they're looking for. Maybe the runaway stormtrooper, Finn. Disney/Lucasfilm However, I'm betting that just like in the original trilogy, the stormtroopers are searching for a droid who has some secret intel. Disney/Lucasfilm Maybe that's BB-8. Disney/Lucasfilm We see a few new shots of Kylo's three-pronged lightsaber. Here it is as it starts to turn on. Check out the hilt. Disney/Lucasfilm Here it is in full force. Disney/Lucasfilm We also see another quick image of Kylo with a group of other masked figures. These may be the Knights of Ren, an organisation which uses Ren as their surnames. Disney/Lucasfilm We then know that Rey and Finn somehow end up safely on the Millennium Falcon. Here are two new shots of them after they board. Disney/Lucasfilm It looks like they didn't have much time to talk on Jakku because we see the two introduce themselves to each other. Disney/Lucasfilm As Rey asks about stories she has heard, from presumably the past 30 years or more, we cut to a few scenes with some familiar faces. Here's an older Princess Leia. Disney/Lucasfilm And here she is again with new character Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). But the focus is on C-3P0 with a new red arm. We're not sure how he ended up with that, yet. Disney/Lucasfilm Some of these other new scenes don't really fit anywhere. There's a shot of Rey running to pick up her staff. Disney/Lucasfilm And we see Chewbacca on the Millennium Falcon. Disney/Lucasfilm He appears to press down on some sort of trigger, possibly setting off an explosion. Disney/Lucasfilm However, the part of the trailer that will have everyone talking is this scene in which Kylo Ren has Rey at the mercy of his crossguard lightsaber. Disney/Lucasfilm Things are not looking good for the young heroine. Disney/Lucasfilm We then get a new piece of dialogue over this controversial image. Who is Rey seen crying over? Is it Finn? Han? A voiceover tells us, 'Hope is not lost today. It is found.' Lucasfilm And that's everything! Here's the Japanese logo for the film. 'The Force Awakens' will be in theatres December 18. Lucasfilm/Disney

