Disney just blew everyone's minds with a surprise clip from the new 'Star Wars' movie

Disney and Lucasfilm just surprised everyone by releasing a clip showing off new footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
The clip shows off new looks at the two leads, Rey (Daisy Ridley) accompanied by droid BB-8, and Finn (Jon Boyega) with, what’s presumed to be, Luke Skywalker’s old blue lightsaber!
Disney/LucasfilmIs Finn facing off against Kylo Ren?
“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be in theatres December 18, 2015.
