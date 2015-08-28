Disney just blew everyone's minds with a surprise clip from the new 'Star Wars' movie

Disney and Lucasfilm just surprised everyone by releasing a clip showing off new footage from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

What are you waiting for? Check it out below!

There has been an awakening… #StarWars #TheForceAwakens A video posted by Star Wars (@starwars) on Aug 27, 2015 at 10:00am PDT

The clip shows off new looks at the two leads, Rey (Daisy Ridley) accompanied by droid BB-8, and Finn (Jon Boyega) with, what’s presumed to be, Luke Skywalker’s old blue lightsaber!

Disney/Lucasfilm Is Finn facing off against Kylo Ren?

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be in theatres December 18, 2015.

