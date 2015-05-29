We finally know who motion capture king Andy Serkis will play in the new 'Star Wars' movie

Much of the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” cast has been revealed, but there’s still been one giant question mark up in the air until now.

StarWars.com revealed the role of motion capture king Andy Serkis in the upcoming film Thursday afternoon, and it sounds like he’ll be on the Dark side of the Force.

Serkis, who’s known for his motion capture roles as Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” series and Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” films, will play Supreme Leader Snoke.

While we don’t know much about the character yet, we do know Serkis will be using motion capture to bring Snoke to life via an image released on StarWars.com.

The image, which was originally shot for Vanity Fair’s big “Star Wars” feature, but never made it into the final issue, comes from photographer Annie Leibovitz.

We’ve already gotten a little taste of Serkis’ character in the first “Star Wars” teaser trailer, but you may not have realised it.

Serkis confirmed back in November 2014 to Absolute Radio he’s the guy behind the ominous, yet thrilling voiceover in the first teaser trailer who says, “There has been an awakening. Have you felt it? The dark side and the light.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres on December 18.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.