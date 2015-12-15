The new 'Star Wars' movie adds a bunch of female characters to its male-dominated universe

“The Force Awakens” is the first “Star Wars” movie in over a decade, and a direct sequel to the beloved original trilogy. But that’s not the only reason that it is a big deal: it is also adding a bunch of female characters to its mostly male-dominated universe.

“Star Wars” created Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history, but now some new female characters will get to accompany her. Daisy Ridley (Rey), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), and Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata) all hope to make a mark in “The Force Awakens,” as both heroes and villains.

In making a more diverse “Star Wars” universe, director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy wanted to make a galaxy far, far away look a lot more like the one we know.

“The Force Awakens” will be out in theatres on December 18th.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Chelsea Pineda

