Star Wars Fans Get First Look At New X-wing Fighter, Which Doesn't Seem To Have X-wings

JJ Abrams promised something special to support his Star Wars: Force For Change initiative and he delivered.

By unveiling this excellently battle-weary X-wing to the world:

Being Star Wars, controversy immediately erupted.

The wings don’t split, so how can it be called an X-wing?

Because Star Wars’ official Twitter feed said so.

“Looks like a combo of a Z-95 Headhunter and a X-Wing. Looks like the wings split vertically, not horizontally, with the front dropping and the back pushing up,” one commentor noted on Den of Geek.

Whatever.

Force For Change is Abrams’collaboration with Disney “dedicated to finding creative solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.”

Disney kicked in $1m to the project and Abrams rallied fans by asking them to donate to the cause and win the chance to appear in Star Wars Episode VII.

The campaign wrapped up today, so Abrams unveiled the X-wing.

Here’s the full video. Watch and weep, fans of the Rebel Alliance.

