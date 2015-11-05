'Star Wars' fans believe Jar Jar Binks is actually a dark Sith lord

Lucasfilm But he looks so innocent!

At best, Jar Jar Binks is known as one of the most annoying characters to grace “Star Wars.” At worst, he’s considered a racist stereotype.

But some Reddit users apparently think we could have been misreading Binks all along. They’re theorizing Binks is a secretly intelligent dark Sith Lord.

The so-called Darth Jar Jar movement was started by Reddit user /u/Lumpawarroo on the Star Wars subreddit. Now, it’s grown to have its own website and dedicated subreddit — both called Darth Jar Jar.

The theory is also picking up steam outside the world of Reddit. Wired, The Telegraph, and USA Today College have all covered it.

Read on to learn why the concept of Darth Jar Jar is picking up so much speed.

The first piece of evidence that Jar Jar Binks isn't who he seems: his agility. Lumpawarroo points out that in the Star Wars universe, 'very rarely do we see 'normal' characters exhibiting extraordinary stuntwork or physical feats unless they are Jedi, Sith, or at least force sensitives.' But as seen in the above gif, Jar Jar can be pretty athletic when he wants to. Even though Jar Jar seems clumsy, in battle, he's 'always incredibly, amazingly successful,' Lumpawarroo explains. Jar Jar's moves appear to be modelled on Zui Quan, Chinese martial arts that imitate the movements of a drunk person. People attribute Jar Jar's successes to luck -- but like Obi-Wan Kenobi once said, there is no luck. Reddit In one scene, we see Jar Jar use the force... Well, either that or a continuity error. Jar Jar muffs his jump from the balcony... or does he? He eventually drops to the ground on the far left. Here it is again in slow motion, but watch the droid. The droid charging up is shooting at something and his head is tracking it. According to Lumpawarroo 'this means that the animators knew very well where Jar Jar was supposed to be - dangling from the balcony over Qui-Gon’s left shoulder - and purposefully animate the droids'. Jar Jar might be capable of using Jedi Mind Control. Is Jar Jar 'using Force Persuasion as he hand-waves the entire Galactic Senate and ushers in the death of democracy'? So were Jar Jar Binks and Palpatine in cahoots? YouTube screenshot 'Remember - Palpatine and Jar Jar are from the same planet, which in the scale of the Star Wars universe is like growing up as next door neighbors.' That concludes Lumpawarroo's original theory -- and now, Reddit users are going nuts finding even more evidence to support Darth Jar Jar. Reddit

