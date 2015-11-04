Cast members are trying to help a dying man see 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' early

Daniel Fleetwood, a 32-year-old man from Texas, has one wish before he dies: to watch “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” before its official December 18 release date.

Diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, Fleetwood was told he had just two months to live in July. He’s long-time “Star Wars” fan and even camped out waiting for tickets 12 years ago for the release of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” KRPC reports.

“I just love Star Wars,” Fleetwood said to KRPC. “With everything I got I love Star Wars.”

Here’s a picture of Fleetwood and his wife Ashley, decked out in Darth Vader gear.

“I really don’t think that I’m gonna make it,” Fleetwood told KRPC about the December 18 release. “Please do what you can. Help me.”

Now, people online are rallying behind Fleetwood’s using the hashtag #ForceForDaniel.

Calling on J.J. Abrams and @Disney to let Daniel see The Force Awakens before the official release date #ForceForDaniel

— Neill (@neillharmer) November 3, 2015

#ForceForDaniel because everyone should be able to experience the biggest movie of all time. And he deserves to have his last wish honored

— CL Miller (@crismiller94) November 3, 2015

#ForceForDaniel A lifelong fan has one last wish. Let him see it

— Mark Kellett (@Mark_Kellett) November 3, 2015

Here’s a tweet from Fleetwood’s wife.

#forcefordaniel help my man get his last wish, to see a screening of Star Wars before cancer takes him. @bad_robot pic.twitter.com/XCuYD0KlpY

— Ashley Fleetwood (@pandorashley) October 29, 2015

Earlier on Tuesday, the hashtag started trending on Facebook and hundreds of people have also shared his story on social media.

JJ: I’m not asking you to let the world see TFA early. Just do it for one person – Daniel. #ForceForDaniel pic.twitter.com/FohLdn1pux

— Andrew Lupi (@ALupi15) November 3, 2015

Star Wars actors Mark Hamill and John Boyega have even retweeted this news story about #ForceForDaniel to help achieve Fleetwood’s final wish.

And Peter Mayhew, the actor who plays Chewbacca, retweeted a link to this YouTube video about Fleetwood.

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the upcoming film, posted this picture on Instagram.



Fellow Star Wars actor Warwick Davis also lent his support on Twitter.

Dear @DisneyStudios, #SW fan, Daniel Fleetwood’s dying wish is to see #TheForceAwakens. Please make his wish come true. #ForceForDaniel RT

— Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) November 3, 2015

This wouldn’t be the first time a fan’s dying wish to see a movie early has been granted.

In January 2013, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams let a terminally ill man see “Star Trek Into Darkness” in advance of the film’s spring release. And in 2009, Pixar sent a DVD copy of “Up” to a 10-year-old girl who was able to watch the film just hours before she died.

We’ve reached out to Disney regarding Fleetwood’s wish and will update if we hear back.

For now, here’s an update from Fleetwood’s wife on Facebook.

