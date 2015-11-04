Cast members are trying to help a dying man see 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' early

Madison Malone Kircher
Star wars force awakens trailerDisney/Lucasfilm

Daniel Fleetwood, a 32-year-old man from Texas, has one wish before he dies: to watch “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” before its official December 18 release date. 

Diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma, Fleetwood was told he had just two months to live in July. He’s long-time “Star Wars” fan and even camped out waiting for tickets 12 years ago for the release of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” KRPC reports.

“I just love Star Wars,” Fleetwood said to KRPC. “With everything I got I love Star Wars.”

Here’s a picture of Fleetwood and his wife Ashley, decked out in Darth Vader gear. 

PostbyDaniel Fleetwood.

“I really don’t think that I’m gonna make it,” Fleetwood told KRPC about the December 18 release. “Please do what you can. Help me.”

PostbyDaniel Fleetwood.

Now, people online are rallying behind Fleetwood’s using the hashtag #ForceForDaniel.

 

Here’s a tweet from Fleetwood’s wife. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the hashtag started trending on Facebook and hundreds of people have also shared his story on social media. 

Star Wars actors Mark Hamill and John Boyega have even retweeted this news story about #ForceForDaniel to help achieve Fleetwood’s final wish. 

And Peter Mayhew, the actor who plays Chewbacca, retweeted a link to this YouTube video about Fleetwood. 

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the upcoming film, posted this picture on Instagram. 


Fellow Star Wars actor Warwick Davis also lent his support on Twitter.

This wouldn’t be the first time a fan’s dying wish to see a movie early has been granted. 

In January 2013, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams let a terminally ill man see “Star Trek Into Darkness” in advance of the film’s spring release. And in 2009, Pixar sent a DVD copy of “Up” to a 10-year-old girl who was able to watch the film just hours before she died. 

We’ve reached out to Disney regarding Fleetwood’s wish and will update if we hear back. 

For now, here’s an update from Fleetwood’s wife on Facebook. 

PostbyDaniel Fleetwood.

H/T Mic 

NOW WATCH: The full trailer of the new ‘Star Wars’ movie has got all the fans in a frenzy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.