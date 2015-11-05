11 jaw-dropping fan theories about 'The Force Awakens'

There are less than two months until the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and still little is known about the characters’ origins or any major plot points (thanks no doubt to Disney’s anti-spoiler strategy).
With every new set photo or teaser, rumours begin to circulate around the internet, some with a basis of truth and others merely speculation. But nothing will stop fans of the series from spreading their ideas and trying to guess the film’s secrets.
The seventh instalment in the “Star Wars” franchise takes place 30 years after the events of “Return of the Jedi” and features original cast members reprising their roles, including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford, as well as new characters portrayed by Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver.
None of these theories will be confirmed until the film’s December 18 release, but here are 11 fan predictions making their way around the web:
(Warning: potential spoilers in case any of these turn out to be true.)
Proponents of this theory reference the Extended Universe book series in which Han and Leia get married and have twins, a boy and a girl. Following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm, it was decided that the film sequels would be original stories, but this still hasn't deterred fans from speculating on this rumour.
Director J.J. Abrams also told Entertainment Weekly that the exclusion of last names for both Finn (John Boyega) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) was intentional, which further fuels the fan fire.
During the Star Wars Celebration in April, Ridley revealed that her character is a scavenger currently living on a desert planet named Jakku, but that was about all she could say.
Following stories established in the Extended Universe, some fans believe that if Rey is Han and Leia's daughter, then Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is her brother, possibly her twin. In the same series, the son does turn to the dark side, while the daughter stays on the light side of the Force.
Abrams also revealed that Kylo Ren isn't the villain's real name. Since we don't know anything about his lineage, there are a number of possibilities.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Abrams revealed that Kylo Ren is obsessed with Darth Vader, even basing his mask design on that of Vader. '(Ren) is well aware of what's come before,' the director said, 'and that's very much a part of the story of the film.'
This obsession has led some fans to speculate that Kylo Ren is working on a way to bring Darth Vader back, possibly through cloning. Clones are a familiar part of the 'Star Wars' universe, so it's a plausible idea, but chances are he's more just inspired by the villain since he does say, 'I will finish what you started,' in the full trailer.
Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is noticeably absent from the movie poster and the trailer, though many assume he is the hooded figure in the photo above.
After being asked by the Associated Press why Luke is missing, Abrams cryptically answered, 'It's no accident.'
This led some to believe that in the 30 years that have transpired since his defeat of the Emperor and Darth Vader, Luke has succumbed to the dark side.
Skywalker is being hunted down by Kylo Ren because somehow Skywalker has wound up wearing the arm he severed off Vader in The Return of the Jedi.
Crazy to think it survived falling out of the Death Star, but it also looks from the trailers that Finn is wielding Anakin's lightsaber which dropped out of Cloud City above Bespin attached to Luke's arm. And there's many who believe Ren is trying to resurrect Vader. He has the helmet and appears to be chasing Finn, so...
Another rumour is that Luke has been in hiding for the past 30 years and will emerge to help teach Finn the way of the Jedi.
In the trailer, Finn is wielding Anakin/Luke's lightsaber lost during 'The Empire Strikes Back,' which, according to Entertainment Weekly, was in Princess Leia's possession.
Fans have pointed out that some banners hanging on this temple feature Mandalorian symbols worn by bounty hunter Boba Fett. If this is indeed a temple on the planet Mandalore, it will be the first film depiction of the planet.
Another rumour is that the heavily-flagged temple happens to be the hideout of pirate Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o) on Yavin IV.
The moon is supposedly also the home base for the Resistance.
Rumours that Han Solo could die in a battle with Kylo Ren have been running rampant, and because George Lucas admitted that Harrison Ford asked for Solo to die in 'Return of the Jedi,' this could be the film in which it happens.
Sure, Yoda died in 'Return of the Jedi,' but he also returned as a ghost, so rumour has it that he could do the same in 'The Force Awakens.' Another possibility is a flashback or dream sequence.
