11 jaw-dropping fan theories about 'The Force Awakens'

Disney A scene from ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

There are less than two months until the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and still little is known about the characters’ origins or any major plot points (thanks no doubt to Disney’s anti-spoiler strategy).

With every new set photo or teaser, rumours begin to circulate around the internet, some with a basis of truth and others merely speculation. But nothing will stop fans of the series from spreading their ideas and trying to guess the film’s secrets.

The seventh instalment in the “Star Wars” franchise takes place 30 years after the events of “Return of the Jedi” and features original cast members reprising their roles, including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford, as well as new characters portrayed by Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver.

None of these theories will be confirmed until the film’s December 18 release, but here are 11 fan predictions making their way around the web:

(Warning: potential spoilers in case any of these turn out to be true.)

