J.J. Abrams helped a dying man be the first 'Star Wars' fan to see the new movie

A dying “Star Wars” fan was granted his wish to see “The Force Awakens” early.

32-year-old Daniel Fleetwood, who was diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma two years ago, has seen an unedited version of the final film ahead of its December 18 release.

Daniel’s wife Ashley Fleetwood took to Facebook to confirm the news.

According to Ashley, director J.J. Abrams called them Wednesday to grant Daniel his wish to see the movie.

Here’s her message in full, unedited:

To all our wonderful supporters, friends, family and awesome strangers:Daniels final dream was just granted!!! Today the wonderful Disney and Lucasfilms made his final dream come true, in the amazing typical Disney way, they really do make dreams come true! Daniel just finished watching an unedited version of Star Wars: The Force Awakens!!! We would like to thank the awesomely talented JJ Abrams for calling us yesterday to tell us Danjel was getting his wish granted! We also would like to thank Lynne, Ben and Anahuac for coming to our home and screening the movie for Daniel. Lastly I want to thank ALL the amazing people who helped make this happen, thank you beyond words!!! May the force be with you all #‎forcefordaniel !!!!

Here’s a photo of Daniel tweeted out by his wife, Ashley.

#forcefordaniel help my man get his last wish, to see a screening of Star Wars before cancer takes him. @bad_robot pic.twitter.com/XCuYD0KlpY

— Ashley Fleetwood (@pandorashley) October 29, 2015

Fleetwood was given one to two months to live back in September.

Friends and family began rallying around Fleetwood’s wish to see the new film online using the hashtag #ForceForDaniel.

Earlier this week, the message quickly started trending on Facebook and was noticed by cast members in the film including Mark Hamill and John Boyega who shared Fleetwood’s story.

Other “Star Wars” actors including Daisy Ridley, Peter Mayhew, and Warwick Davis also spread the word.



This isn’t the first time J.J. Abrams has helped grant a fan’s wish. He previously helped a terminally-ill “Star Trek” fan see “Star Trek Into Darkness” before its theatrical release.

You can support Fleetwood at his GoFundMe page here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.