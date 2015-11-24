These 21 pieces of 'Star Wars' fan art show your favourite characters like you've never seen them before

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” but we’re not quite there yet.
To tide you over until the film’s release December 18, we’ve rounded up some of the best fan art pieces from “Art Awakens,” a Star Wars art exhibit held earlier this November featuring pieces from professional and amateur artists.
The pieces are currently being auctioned off for charity on eBay and range in price from $US30 to over $US3,000. Turns out, people are willing to pay a pretty penny for creative artwork featuring Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and many, many Stormtroopers.
Keep reading to see 21 of our favourites from the “Art Awakens” collection.
While other pieces offer a more vibrant take on classic scenes. Here we see Darth Vader squaring off against Luke Skywalker.
We want to know if we can get a real version of this R2-D2 water cooler for the Tech Insider offices.
This giant rendering of Chewbacca is entitled 'Punch It Chewie,' referencing the infamous line Han Solo shouts to his friend in the original film.
The collection also features some more colourful Stormtroopers. Look closely and you'll spot Luke, Leia, and Darth Vader.
