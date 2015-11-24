These 21 pieces of 'Star Wars' fan art show your favourite characters like you've never seen them before

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” but we’re not quite there yet.

To tide you over until the film’s release December 18, we’ve rounded up some of the best fan art pieces from “Art Awakens,” a Star Wars art exhibit held earlier this November featuring pieces from professional and amateur artists.

The pieces are currently being auctioned off for charity on eBay and range in price from $US30 to over $US3,000. Turns out, people are willing to pay a pretty penny for creative artwork featuring Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and many, many Stormtroopers.

Keep reading to see 21 of our favourites from the “Art Awakens” collection.

Some of the pieces are incredibly realistic. Check out the detail on this Yoda. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Or this intricate pencil drawing of C-3P0 and R2-D2 walking through the desert. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios This Rey-inspired piece looks quite a bit like actress Daisy Ridley. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios While other pieces offer a more vibrant take on classic scenes. Here we see Darth Vader squaring off against Luke Skywalker. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Here's one entitled 'The Gang,' including caricatures of Chewie, Luke, Han, and Leia. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios We want to know if we can get a real version of this R2-D2 water cooler for the Tech Insider offices. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Even villains like Darth Vader need to take a sick day every once and a while. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios This giant rendering of Chewbacca is entitled 'Punch It Chewie,' referencing the infamous line Han Solo shouts to his friend in the original film. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Not surprisingly, Darth Vader is a popular feature in several pieces. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios So is the mysterious Kylo Ren. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios The only colour in this minimalistic 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' poster is orange. Disney/Lucasfilm Orange makes the action in this piece with Vader come off the page. Disney/Lucasfilm This piece is a perfect marriage between the Dark Lord and the Vader-obsessed Kylo Ren. Disney/Lucasfilm All of the main 'Star Wars' villains are highlighted here. Disney/Lucasfilm Vader is pretty easy to spot in this sea of white Stormtroopers. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios The collection also features some more colourful Stormtroopers. Look closely and you'll spot Luke, Leia, and Darth Vader. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios This piece, entitled 'Rejoice,' features a totally adorable ewok. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios This deconstructed C-3PO gives a look at his inner workings. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios This somber take on Queen Amidala is stunning. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Bounty hunters make for adorable, and terrifying, nesting dolls. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Greedo the bounty hunter imagines life outside the Mos Eisley Cantina. Photo Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

