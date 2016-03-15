These new photos from the set of 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' will blow your mind

MOVIES: Star Wars: Episode 8 – New Photos from the Set https://t.co/KfqesLC6Bm pic.twitter.com/9nvo1jdA1q

New photos from the set of “Star Wars: Episode VIII” have emerged, and they’re pretty wild.

The sequel to “The Force Awakens” is currently shooting in Dubrovnik, Croatia, and the outdoor shooting location offered a glimpse of new aliens and a ship that appears to hark back to the landspeeder we know so well.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis are all returning for the movie. Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran are joining the cast.

Rian Johnson is directing the film, which is slated for a December 15, 2017 release.

Johnson shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Tumblr March 10.

