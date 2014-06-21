'Looper' Director Rian Johnson Will Make The Next 'Star Wars' Movie

J.J. Abrams will only get to direct one “Star Wars” movie.

Deadline reports “Looper” director Rian Johnson will step in to direct “Star Wars: Episode VIII.”

Johnson will write and direct both Episodes VIII and IX, according to Deadline.

However, The Wrap is reporting Johnson is only set to direct “Star Wars: Episode VIII.”

Johnson’s 2012 film “Looper” starring Bruce Willis and Joseph Gordon-Levitt was a breakout hit making $US176.5 million. The director is also known for 2006’s “Brick.”

Johnson since tweeted out a clip from “The Right Stuff” with Scott Glenn’s character saying “Please don’t let me f— up.”

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled to be released December 18, 2015.

