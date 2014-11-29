The First 'Star Wars: Episode VII' Trailer Is Here!

The first trailer teaser for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is here and it’s amazing!

The 88-second teaser debuted on Apple’s iTunes trailers.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, the film will reunite original “Star Wars” actors Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher and introduce new cast mates including Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver along with newcomers Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

30 select theatres are showing the trailer in theatres this holiday weekend. It will play in theatres nationwide in December.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres Dec. 18, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.