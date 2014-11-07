The New 'Star Wars' Movie Will Be Called 'The Force Awakens'

Disney has announced the official name for “Star Wars: Episode VII”!

“Star Wars” tweeted out the official name for the seventh instalment of the franchise.

It will be called “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”

“Star Wars: Episode VII” wrapped up filming earlier this week.

The cast and crew received “Episode VII” hats and notes signed by director J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and producer Bryan Burk.

Here’s a look at the hat from actress Lupita Nyong’o.

Geeking out! #SWVII A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Oct 10, 2014 at 11:47am PDT

The news of the “Star Wars” title comes ahead of Disney’s Q4 earnings Thursday.

“Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” will be in theaters Dec. 18, 2015.

