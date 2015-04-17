An explanation for everything you see in the latest 'Star Wars' trailer

Steve Kovach

The second teaser trailer for the new “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” is out.

It’s short, but packed with a lot of stuff. Here’s an explanation for everything you see in the new trailer.

We start out on this desert planet. A speeder rolls across the landscape. There’s a crashed X-Wing in the foreground and a crumbling Star Destroyer in the background. At a “Star Wars” event Thursday, Daisy Ridley, a lead actress in the movie, said her character Rey starts out on a desert planet where she scavenges parts. This is probably that planet. It appears a lot of the old junk from the war between the Rebels and the Empire ended up here.

Star wars episode vii trailer desert planetLucasfilm

Next, we see Darth Vader’s scorched helmet. Remember, Luke Skywalker burned Darth Vader’s body at the end of “Return of the Jedi.” We hear Luke’s voice say: “The Force is strong in my family…” This is also a line from “Return of the Jedi.”

Star wars episode VII trailer darth vader helmetLucasfilm

Then we see this mysterious cloaked figure touch R2 D2. He has a robotic hand. There’s a good chance this is Luke. (Luke lost his hand in “The Empire Strikes Back.”) The voiceover continues. “My father has it…”

Star wars episode VII trailer r2d2 with lukeLucasfilm

Luke continues: “I have it… my sister has it…” We see someone hand a lightsaber to someone else. This is the same lightsaber Luke lost when Darth Vader cut off his hand at the end of “The Empire Strikes Back.” It’s also the lightsaber Luke’s father Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader had when he was younger. Obi-Wan Kenobi gave the lightsaber to Luke in “A New Hope.”

Star wars episode vii lightsaberLucasfilm

Finally, Luke’s voiceover says: “You have that power too.” It’s unclear who he’s talking to though. Could it be his son or daughter? Could it be someone else? We have no idea. If we had to speculate, we’d say Luke is talking to one of the three new main characters of the movie: Poe Dameron, Rey, or Finn. We see Poe Dameron in the next shot, yelling with glee as he pilots his X-Wing. All we know about Poe so far is that he’s an X-Wing pilot with a mission from Princess Leia.

Star wars episode vii trailer poe dameronLucasfilm

Next we see Kylo Ren, the villain, swinging his lightsaber. His lightsaber has three blades.

Star wars episode vii trailer kylo renLucasfilm

Then the trailer cuts to a quick shot of Rey (the woman on the left), Finn, and the droid BB8 running away from an explosion.

Star wars episode vii trailer rey finn bb8Lucasfilm

Then the trailer cuts to Kylo Ren again. This is the first time we see him from the front and get a clear view of his creepy mask. We don’t know much at all about this character. The rumour is that Adam Driver plays him though.

Star wars episode vii trailer kylo renLucasfilm

Next, we see a bunch of stormtroopers at some sort of rally. It has a creepy Nazi vibe. It appears what remains of the Empire have reorganized and are up to no good.

Star wars episode VII trailer stormtroopersLucasfilm

During the event on Thursday, John Boyega, the actor who plays Finn, confirmed that Finn is a Stormtrooper when the movie begins. The trailer shows this scene of a TIE fighter blowing up a bunch of stormtroopers and their fighters.

Star wars episode vii trailer tie fighterLucasfilm

Then we see Finn looking panicked. Speculation: Finn somehow has a change of heart about being an evil stormtrooper and escapes.

Star wars episode vii trailer finn in stormtrooper uniformLucasfilm

The next shot gives us a look at the new Star Destroyer design. These are the big ships the bad guys use.

Star wars episode vii trailer new star destroyerLucasfilm

Here’s a crazy one. We see a stormtrooper in shiny metal armour. Stormtroopers usually wear white armour. We have no clue who this guy is or what’s so special about him.

Star wars episode vii trailer new stormtrooperLucasfilm

There’s BB8 again. He’s so cute. It’s safe to say he’ll be the comic relief of the film. It also looks like he’s inside Han Solo’s ship, the Millennium Falcon, in this shot.

Star wars episode vii trailer bb8Lucasfilm

Back to the desert planet. We see Rey …

Star wars episode vii trailer reyLucasfilm

…help Finn to his feet. It looks like the two of them got caught up in some serious trouble.

Star wars episode vii finn and reyLucasfilm

The trailer cuts to a TIE fighter chasing after the Millennium falcon on the desert planet. Han Solo flies the Falcon inside a giant crashed ship. If we had to guess, we’d say Han somehow ends up rescuing Finn and Rey from the bad guys and they have to make their escape.

Star wars episode vii trailer millennium falcon tie fighter chaseLucasfilm

And, finally, we see Han Solo and Chewbacca. “Chewie, we’re home,” Han says. And that’s the end!

Star wars episode vii harrison fordLucasfilm

