An explanation for everything you see in the latest 'Star Wars' trailer

The second teaser trailer for the new “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens,” is out.

It’s short, but packed with a lot of stuff. Here’s an explanation for everything you see in the new trailer.

We start out on this desert planet. A speeder rolls across the landscape. There’s a crashed X-Wing in the foreground and a crumbling Star Destroyer in the background. At a “Star Wars” event Thursday, Daisy Ridley, a lead actress in the movie, said her character Rey starts out on a desert planet where she scavenges parts. This is probably that planet. It appears a lot of the old junk from the war between the Rebels and the Empire ended up here.

Next, we see Darth Vader’s scorched helmet. Remember, Luke Skywalker burned Darth Vader’s body at the end of “Return of the Jedi.” We hear Luke’s voice say: “The Force is strong in my family…” This is also a line from “Return of the Jedi.”

Then we see this mysterious cloaked figure touch R2 D2. He has a robotic hand. There’s a good chance this is Luke. (Luke lost his hand in “The Empire Strikes Back.”) The voiceover continues. “My father has it…”

Luke continues: “I have it… my sister has it…” We see someone hand a lightsaber to someone else. This is the same lightsaber Luke lost when Darth Vader cut off his hand at the end of “The Empire Strikes Back.” It’s also the lightsaber Luke’s father Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader had when he was younger. Obi-Wan Kenobi gave the lightsaber to Luke in “A New Hope.”

Finally, Luke’s voiceover says: “You have that power too.” It’s unclear who he’s talking to though. Could it be his son or daughter? Could it be someone else? We have no idea. If we had to speculate, we’d say Luke is talking to one of the three new main characters of the movie: Poe Dameron, Rey, or Finn. We see Poe Dameron in the next shot, yelling with glee as he pilots his X-Wing. All we know about Poe so far is that he’s an X-Wing pilot with a mission from Princess Leia.



Next we see Kylo Ren, the villain, swinging his lightsaber. His lightsaber has three blades.

Then the trailer cuts to a quick shot of Rey (the woman on the left), Finn, and the droid BB8 running away from an explosion.

Then the trailer cuts to Kylo Ren again. This is the first time we see him from the front and get a clear view of his creepy mask. We don’t know much at all about this character. The rumour is that Adam Driver plays him though.

Next, we see a bunch of stormtroopers at some sort of rally. It has a creepy Nazi vibe. It appears what remains of the Empire have reorganized and are up to no good.

During the event on Thursday, John Boyega, the actor who plays Finn, confirmed that Finn is a Stormtrooper when the movie begins. The trailer shows this scene of a TIE fighter blowing up a bunch of stormtroopers and their fighters.

Then we see Finn looking panicked. Speculation: Finn somehow has a change of heart about being an evil stormtrooper and escapes.

The next shot gives us a look at the new Star Destroyer design. These are the big ships the bad guys use.

Here’s a crazy one. We see a stormtrooper in shiny metal armour. Stormtroopers usually wear white armour. We have no clue who this guy is or what’s so special about him.

There’s BB8 again. He’s so cute. It’s safe to say he’ll be the comic relief of the film. It also looks like he’s inside Han Solo’s ship, the Millennium Falcon, in this shot.

Back to the desert planet. We see Rey …

…help Finn to his feet. It looks like the two of them got caught up in some serious trouble.

The trailer cuts to a TIE fighter chasing after the Millennium falcon on the desert planet. Han Solo flies the Falcon inside a giant crashed ship. If we had to guess, we’d say Han somehow ends up rescuing Finn and Rey from the bad guys and they have to make their escape.

And, finally, we see Han Solo and Chewbacca. “Chewie, we’re home,” Han says. And that’s the end!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.