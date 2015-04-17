Awesome photos from the set of the next "Star Wars" movie

Star Wars Celebration kicked off Thursday at the Anaheim Convention Center with a huge panel for the next film.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy opened up the celebration with a panel highlighting the next chapter in the “Star Wars” saga, which will be released in theatres come December.

Cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaacs, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, and Peter Mayhew joined together on stage before the debut of a brand new trailer for “The Force Awakens.”

Throughout the panel, images of Abrams and the new cast were shown on set of the new film.

Check some of them out below.

Here’s director J.J. Abrams.

The team filmed on the hot desert sands of Abu Dhabi. Abrams said it would get to be 128 degrees while shooting.

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, is seen below with the new droid BB8. Ridleygave a few more details on her character, saying she’s a scavenger who we will first see in a ship graveyard.

BB8 is a lot smaller than we imagined.

Here are a shot of Oscar Isaac’s X-wing pilot.

We also saw a few images of John Boyega’s mysterious character, Finn.

It’s still not confirmed whether or not Finn is a stormtrooper or is just dressed like one in the film.

Here’s another look at the three actors.

This photo of Abrams with Chewbacca on set is great.

Here’s another good one of Abrams with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres December 18, 2015.

You can check out the new trailer here.

