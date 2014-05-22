'Star Wars: Episode VII' Is Offering Fans A Chance To Be In The Movie

Star Wars/YouTube J.J. Abrams on the set of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ in Abu Dhabi.

If you want to be in “Star Wars: Episode VII,” listen up.

Director J.J. Abrams announced fans have a chance to appear in the upcoming sequel.

Disney and Lucasfilm partnered with fundraising site Omaze to give one lucky fan the opportunity to fly out to London, go-behind-the-scenes of the film, meet the cast, and more.

“Starting today, we’re going to give you a chance to win a trip to be in the movie,” said Abrams. “That means you get to come to London, where we’re shooting the movie, mostly in Pinewood Studios.”

Check out the video with the announcement below:

For a chance to be in the film, fans are asked to donate (anywhere from $US10-$50,000) through Omaze and support “Star Wars: Force for Change,” an initiative launched by Disney that is dedicated to finding “creative solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.”

This first campaign is raising funds to benefit the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund’s (UNICEF) Innovation Labs.

The amount you donate corresponds with a number of entries you get in the contest to possibly appear in the film.

Each donation level also comes with a “Star Wars” goodie for fans.

The grand prize winner gets an all-expense paid trip to London with a friend. They not only get to shoot a scene for “Episode VII,” but also get to be a VIP guest on the film’s set at Pinewood Studios and meet the entire cast.

The contest runs from now until July 18th.

Here are some of the perks with different donation levels:

$70 gets you seven entries and a limited edition “Star Wars: Force for Change Poster” along with a thank you video from Abrams and the “Episode VII” cast and crew.

Donate $US2,500 and you’ll receive 250 entries along with a Chewbacca bust.

$5,000 will give you 500 entries and an “Episode VII” replica lightsaber.

For $US10,000 you receive 1,000 entries along with a signed “Star Wars: Episode VII” script from J.J. Abrams. You don’t receive this until after the movie comes out.

$25,000 gets you a VIP tour and an advance screening of the movie at Lucasfilm and 2,500 entries.

Donate $US50,000 and you along with 5,000 entries you get your hometown an advanced private screening of “Episode VII.”

Enter for a chance to win HERE.

