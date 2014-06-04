It Looks Like The Millennium Falcon Will Be In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Kirsten Acuna
Star wars han solo chewbaccaStar Wars screencap

It looks like the Millennium Falcon is going to be in “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

After releasing more than 40 new photos yesterday, TMZ released a new group of photos showing off, what appears to be, the iconic ship used by Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca in the original series.

More than 20 photos show off the ship, what appears to be an X-wing starfighter, one of the ships used to destroy Darth Vader’s Death Star, and the giant creature seen yesterday.

According to TMZ, the photos were taken in the UK where the film’s props and set pieces are being built.

The Millennium Falcon currently looks like it’s under construction.

Whether it will be operational and in use in the new film or rather just a throwback to Solo’s days of flying is yet to be seen.

We’ve included a few of the images below. Check out the rest over at TMZ, HERE.

Here’s the ship that looks like the Millennium Falcon:

Millennium falcon star wars episode 7TMZ screenshot

Here’s a model of the Millennium Falcon.

Star wars millennium falconKyle Russell/Business Insider

There’s a shot of an X-wing starfighter.

X wing star wars episode 7TMZ screenshot

Here’s a group of them from the original “Star Wars”:

Star wars x wingYouTube screenshot

And, finally, here’s a better shot of the creature shown off yesterday.

Monster star wars episode 7TMZ screenshot

See all of the photos HERE.

