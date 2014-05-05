'Star Wars: Episode VII' Director J.J. Abrams Teases More Cast Announcements To Come

May the Fourth be with you!

In case you didn’t know, Sunday, May 4 is Star Wars day.

While a lot of the cast for “Star Wars: Episode VII” was announced earlier last week, director J.J. Abrams and writer Lawrence Kasdan released a short video from the film’s set to wish fans a happy Star Wars day and tease that more casting announcements are coming soon.

Check it out below:

After the initial cast was released, many noted the lack of female cast members.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there’s at least one major female role still to be named.

