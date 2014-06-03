Oscar Winner Lupita Nyong'o Cast In 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

If you were worried about a lack of actresses in “Star Wars: Episode VII,” two female leads were just cast in the film.

Disney announced Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave”) and Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) will both star in the J.J. Abrams’ directed sequel.

You’ll recognise Christie for her role on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” as Brienne of Tarth.

The two join a huge cast filled with returning actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford along with newcomer John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is set for a Dec. 18, 2015 release.

