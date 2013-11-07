'Star Wars: Episode VII' Is Holding Open Auditions For Two Lead Characters [Report]

“Star Wars” fans: Is the force strong with you?

Here’s your chance to play a lead character in Episode 7.

The BBC reports “Star Wars: Episode VII” producers are holding open casting calls for two lead roles in the upcoming movie.

While many of the auditions will take place in the U.K. and Ireland, it looks like US auditions are also taking place in the next week in cities including Chicago, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri.

The casting notice the BBC cites from Twitter account @UKOpenCall never specifically refers to “Star Wars.” Rather, it says open auditions are being held for “a new Disney movie.” (Remember, Disney owns Lucasfilm after purchasing the company from George Lucas for $US4 billion last October.)

The sequel has already been announced to film in the UK like all the previous installments.

Earlier this year, a few roles casting directors want to fill leaked online and two sound pretty spot on with the info previously released.

So who are you trying out for?

Here are the roles. (Keep in mind that the roles of Rachel / Thomas are probably filler names.)

Rachel — was quite young when she lost her parents. With no other family, she was forced to make her way in a tough, dangerous town. Now 17, she has become street smart and strong. She is able to take care of herself using humour and guts to get by.” The suitable actress should be over the age of 16, according to the announcement, but look young enough to play a 17- or 18-year-old. She must be beautiful, smart and athletic. All ethnicities are welcome. Thomas — has grown up without a father’s influence. Without the model of being a man, he doesn’t have the strongest sense of himself. Despite this, he is smart, capable and shows courage when it is needed. He can appreciate the absurdities in life and understands you can’t take life too seriously.” The actor for this role should be at least over the age of 18 and passable as someone between the ages of 19 and 23. He, too, must be handsome, smart and athletic.

Here are the six U.S. locations and dates:

November 7, 2013

Ramada — Minneapolis Airport Mall

2300 E. American Blvd.

Bloomington, MN 55425

3pm – 8pm November 10, 2013

Sheraton — St. Louis City Center Hotel

400 S. 14th St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

12pm – 5pm November 14, 2013

Park West Theatre

322 W. Armitage Ave.

Chicago, IL 60614

3pm – 8pm November 17, 2013

Somerset Inn

2601 W. Big Beaver Rd.

Troy, MI 48084 12pm – 5pm November 22, 2013

Hilton — Austin

500 E. 4th St.

Austin, TX 78701

3pm – 8pm November 24, 2013

Sheraton — Nashville Downtown

623 Union St.

Nashville, TN 37219

12pm – 5pm

How likely is it to use virtual unknowns in a film?

It’s not unheard of. After all, Mark Hamill wasn’t well known when he was cast in the original “Star Wars” film.

Original “Star Wars” producer Gary Kurtz wrote a piece in The Guardian saying why he wouldn’t be surprised if open casting calls were being held:

“Doing open auditions makes sense to me. Some of the more recent films they cast star names. I think they never bothered to test them with other people and sometimes when you do that there doesn’t seem to be a lot of chemistry on the screen. They are not going to be shooting it until next spring so they have got time to search through all these candidates.”

