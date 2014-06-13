Harrison Ford Suffers Injury While Filming 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Harrison Ford has sustained an injury on set of “Star Wars: Episode VII.”

The 71-year-old actor reportedly suffered an ankle injury while filming the sequel, according to The Wrap.

In a statement, Disney said Ford was taken to a local hospital and is “receiving care.”

The injury happened during filming at Pinewood Studios in England.

Variety reports a hydraulic door fell down and hit the actor.

Ford was subsequently airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Disney says filming is set to continue on the sequel while he recuperates.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled for release December 18, 2015.

We’ll update this post, accordingly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.