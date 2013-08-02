Fans Think They Discovered The Secret Code Name For 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Try as they may, Disney can’t fool hardcore “Star Wars” fans.



Fans are already figuring out the fake production name of the highly-anticipated sequel.

Star Wars fan site JediNews reports “Episode VII” will be filming under the alias Foodles Productions Ltd.

What’s a Foodle?

Foodles are a brand of nutritious Disney snacks for kids.

Fake production names are a trend in Hollywood.

Other “Star Wars” films have filmed under pseudonyms. “Return of the Jedi” is famous for being referred to as “Blue Harvest.”

The most recent “Star Wars” prequel trilogy was disguised as JAK Productions.

JediNews found the Disney headquarters in London registered the company March 26. The original director listed for the company was Lfl Productions Limited. LFL is the acronym for “Star Wars” creator Lucasfilm Limited.

A look at the three current directors — Russell Haywood, Marsha Reed, and Peter Wiley — shows that they have other links to The Walt Disney Company.

A farther look into Reed shows more potential fake production company names:

Asgard Productions II (Asgard is the home of Marvel Avenger Thor)

Briar Rose Productions, LTD (another name for princess ‘Sleeping Beauty’)

More Muppets Productions, Limited (There’s a “Muppets” sequel coming out 2014.)

Vita Ray Productions (part of the Super-Soldier serum from “Captain America”)

Pym Particles Productions UK, Limited (Henry Pym is the focus of Marvel’s “Ant-Man” scheduled for a 2016 release)

Director J.J. Abrams has previously said production is set for early next year.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is set to come to theatres 2015.

