Here are two new Stormtroopers that will be in 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Fans at last week’s “Star Wars Celebration” in Anaheim, California, were able to get a good look at the next generation of Stormtroopers from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” up close and personal.
However, if you were at the event in Anaheim, you also got a sneak peek at some of the other Stormtroopers that will be in the movie.
First up is the Flametrooper, who, yes, has a flamethrower!
The Flametroopers are described as “specialised Stormtroopers of the First Order. Flametroopers carry incendiary weapons that can transform any battlefield into an infernal blaze.”
Photoset: starwarsheckyeah: New Flametrooper! http://t.co/LRbC6RVBjC
— Glitterstim (@Glitterstim) April 17, 2015
Here’s a look at the concept art:
I so can’t wait for Flametrooper action. pic.twitter.com/acH4OJY0zK
— Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) April 19, 2015
Snowtroopers were also present.
They “wear advanced insulated armour and helmets that reduce the glare of icy terrain.“
@yak_face @JediDefender Love the new Snowtrooper. #SWCA #SWCelebration pic.twitter.com/a7BerLW7jx
— JediMoses (@JediMoses) April 17, 2015
Here is an even more detailed look at the Snowtrooper and its concept art:
“First Order Snowtrooper” #TheForceAwakens pic.twitter.com/VbJiOBNaWV
— Battlefront News (@bravoINTEL) April 16, 2015
Of course, Snowtroopers aren’t new to the “Star Wars” universe.
Here’s what the Snowtrooper used to look like in 1980:
Vintage Star Wars 1980 Imperial Snowtrooper/Stormtrooper Hoth Battle HK .01 NoRv http://t.co/VjsF3CTTJ3 #ActionFigures #ActionFigure
— Action Figure (@BuyActionFigure) April 16, 2015
