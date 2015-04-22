Here are two new Stormtroopers that will be in 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

Fans at last week’s “Star Wars Celebration” in Anaheim, California, were able to get a good look at the next generation of Stormtroopers from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” up close and personal.

However, if you were at the event in Anaheim, you also got a sneak peek at some of the other Stormtroopers that will be in the movie.

First up is the Flametrooper, who, yes, has a flamethrower!

The Flametroopers are described as “specialised Stormtroopers of the First Order. Flametroopers carry incendiary weapons that can transform any battlefield into an infernal blaze.”

Here’s a look at the concept art:

Snowtroopers were also present.

They “wear advanced insulated armour and helmets that reduce the glare of icy terrain.“

Here is an even more detailed look at the Snowtrooper and its concept art:

Of course, Snowtroopers aren’t new to the “Star Wars” universe.

Here’s what the Snowtrooper used to look like in 1980:

