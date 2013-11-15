R2-D2 Appears In First Behind-The-Scenes Photo From 'Star Wars: Episode VII'

J.J. Abrams is working on the next “Star Wars” RIGHT NOW.
His production company, Bad Robot, just tweeted out the first behind-the-scenes photo of the director at work for the film. Guess who’s there? R2-D2!
Does this mean C-3P0 isn’t far behind?
Hi from the workshop! #StarWarsVII pic.twitter.com/9R7JGSfxlC
— Bad Robot (@bad_robot) November 14, 2013
“Star Wars: Episode VII” comes to theatres December 18, 2015.
The film just started open casting calls for its lead characters.
