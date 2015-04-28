Wall Street thinks 'Star Wars: Episode VII' will make $1.75 billion worldwide

Disney/Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ is expected to be a huge hit, but how big?

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is months away, but it’s one of the most-anticipated movies of the year.

The biggest question is just how much money “Star Wars: Episode VII” will make when the film debuts worldwide this December.

In a recent note to clients, analysts at Citi predict the worldwide box-office estimate for “Episode VII” at $US1.75 billion.

That doesn’t sound unreasonable given the worldwide appeal of the film. The latest teaser trailer was viewed 88 million times in 24 hours.

The return of the original cast members is an added draw, giving older generations a reason to return to a galaxy far, far away along with newer, younger viewers who will discover the franchise for the first time.

Previously, Credit Suisse’s Michael Senno predicted the film may hit $US1.2 billion globally.

Other analysts have pegged it at hitting $US2 billion.

On the high end, Entertainment Weekly predicts “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will go on to be the highest-grossing movie ever with ticket sales of over $US3 billion globally.

The highest-grossing films ever are 2009’s “Avatar” ($US2.7 billion) and 1997’s “Titanic” ($US2.2 billion).

The latest “Star Wars” film, 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith” grossed $US848 million worldwide. That film did not see the return of original cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is in theatres December 18, 2015.

