Here's The Note 'Star Wars: Episode VII' Cast And Crew Received After Filming

“Star Wars: Episode VII” isn’t in theatres until next December but filming is already wrapping up for some of the cast and crew and they’re going home with a nice little perk.

Cinemablend noticed crew member James Rose shared an image on Twitter showing off a note and Episode VII hat cast and crew members received. The note is signed by director J.J. Abrams, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and producer Bryan Burk.

Here’s the note in full:

To the Extraordinary Cast and Crew of Episode VII: It is a true honour and absolute joy to come to set every day and work alongside each of you. Your professionalism, passion and patience is more deeply appreciated than we could ever express. From the deserts of Abu Dhabi, to the Forest of Dean, to the stages of Pinewood, you have risen to every challenge and been as wonderfully kind as you are brilliantly talented. Our ambition her is large of course, and it must be: we are here to make a film that entertains millions of people, of all ages, for generations. To create an experience people will cherish watching as much as we will cherish having made it, together. How lovely it would be if you had, in addition to your name on the screen, some actual real, tangible proof that you were part of it! Here, then, is that proof. Wear it well, wear it healthily, wear it proudly. But, mostly, thank you. With love, JJ Abrams Kathleen Kennedy Bryan Burk

“Episode VII” actress Lupita Nyong’o recently shared an image of the crew hat on Instagram while showing her love for Han Solo.

Geeking out! #SWVII A photo posted by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo) on Oct 10, 2014 at 11:47am PDT

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is in theatres December 18, 2015.

